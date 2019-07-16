Services Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown , MD 21620 (410) 778-0055 Resources More Obituaries for Holly Short Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Holly Short

Send Flowers Share This Page Email Holly Ann Spence Short of Newark, DE died on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was 50.



Holly was born on February 12, 1969 in Chestertown, MD. She was the daughter of Jerry and Jean Powhida Spence and sister to Debbie Spence all of Rock Hall, MD.



Holly grew up in Rock Hall and always considered Rock Hall her home. She graduated from Kent County High School in 1987 and Washington College in 1992.



Holly married Donnie Short on March 31, 1990, they were married for 28 years.



She worked for the State of Delaware as a Para Educator with the Christina School District's Autism Program.



Holly had been a member of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary and an EMT with the Kent and Queen Anne's Rescue Squad. She was also a member of Rock Hall United Methodist Church.



Her hobbies were listening to country music, playing Yahtzee with Nettie, watching HGTV, doing crafts, and shopping at yard sales and all the goodwill's she could find.



In addition to her parents and sister she is survived by her three children; Megan Esper (Taylor), Jamie Short (Morgan), and Amy Jordan Short. Holly's heart belonged to her three beautiful grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "Bertha": Caleb Wyatt, Levi Cameron, and Saylor Grace Esper. She is also survived by her niece, Cameron Spence, a devoted aunt, Nettie Clough and Nettie's son Josh Russum. Also surviving her are her beloved aunts and uncles: John Powhida, Becky and Bobby Glenn, Karen and Joe May, Pat Hastings, Candy and Kenny Hausenfluck, Peggy Sue and Larry Stickley, Charlotte and Elwood Merchant, and her Godmother: Bootsie Bell and Bootsie's daughter Stephanie Balderrama. Holly also leaves behind a legacy of many cousins, friends, and co-workers.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD 21620 where relatives and friends may call two hours prior to the service (11am-1pm). Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD 21620 where relatives and friends may call two hours prior to the service (11am-1pm). Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Delaware Autism Program (DAP) a statewide, public school program for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Holly spent her lifetime devoted to children with Autism. In her memory contributions may be sent to: Delaware Autism Program (DAP), Brennen School, 144 Brennen Drive, Newark DE 19713.