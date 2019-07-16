Home

Horace Stokes


1950 - 2019
Horace Stokes Obituary
Horace M. Stokes, "Moo Moo" 68 of Rock Hall passed away on July 15, 2019 in Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

Moo Moo was born on August 18, 1950, son of the late Horace L. and Helen Lucille Glenn Stokes. He was a lifetime resident of Rock Hall where he enjoyed shooting pool with his friends from Rock Hall American Legion. He also enjoyed listening to old country music, watching game shows, fishing and taking rides around town.

Moo Moo is survived by his family, Kevin and Amy Stokes, Lisa and David Jones, Sr., Mary Ellen and Keith Dreisbach and nieces and nephews all of Rock Hall.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19 in Wesley Chapel Church from 10 to 11 am where graveside service will immediately follow in Wesley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to help family with expenses to the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, PO Box 235, Galena, MD. 21635
Published in The Kent County News on July 18, 2019
