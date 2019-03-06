CHESTERTOWN - Irene Betty Hockman Worthington of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor. She was 90.

Born on May 16, 1928 in Franklinville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Irene Sophia Fischer Hockman. She graduated from Clayton High School in Clayton, NJ, class of 1947 and attended Gloucester Community College. She married Joseph Gordon Worthington in 1949.

In the early 60's, Mrs. Worthington earned a LPN degree and worked in Memorial Hospital OR in Woodbury, NJ, and Visiting Nurses Association in Camden, NJ. She also worked with A.F. Whitsitt Center in Drug and Alcohol for eight years and later with Kent County Health Department in outreach, from which she retired November 2007. Mrs. Worthington was a member of AARP, where she served as past president 3635. She was also a member of the NJ Nurses Association and Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed needlework, gardening, and reading.

She is survived by a son, Robert Worthington, of Wilmington, DE; a daughter, Gail Appice, of Arkansas; two grandchildren: Franke Appice, Ricole Gillman; and two great grandchildren: Kayla Gillman and Franklin Gillman.

Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD, where a visitation will be held one hour prior (10-11 a.m.) A reception will be held in the Dogwood Reception Center, following the service. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 597, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 7, 2019