Iva Woyke of Chestertown, Maryland, passed away on November 4, 2020. She was 102 years old.She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Woyke.She is survived by two children, Glenn Woyke and Gail Hill, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.She lived, she loved, she laughed.Services will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown on Friday, November 13, at 11am.