Jack Dempsey Anthony Dadds, Jr. of Golts, MD, passed away on April 24, 2020 at home. He was 71.
Jack was born on February 14, 1949 in Centreville, MD son of the late Jack D. Dadds, Sr. and Thelma S. Dadds, Mr. Dadds retired from the Queen Anne's County Housing Authority where he was housing program manager for17 years. Prior he worked for Mid-Atlantic Management and managed 27 Farmers Home low-moderate income developments in four states. He was a self- employed waterman and hunting guide. In 2003 Jack and Connie purchased CJ's Tavern in Golts, MD, until selling the tavern in 2019.
Along with his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Connie Hollett Dadds on June 30, 2012.
Jack is survived by 4 children, Derrick T. Dadds (Debbie), Jacqueline Lankford (Bryan), Jack Dadds, III and Laura Kelly (Dave); 12 grandchildren, Ashley Semans, Brooke & CiCi Dadds, Gabe, Nathan & Joshua Roth, Jacob Baker, Manny, & Jackson Dadds, Heidi Starkey, Haley & Joey McHenry and great grandchildren, Weston, Lillie Mae & Brennen Starkey and Benjamin Roth.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Perry Point VA Medical Center.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020