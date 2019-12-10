|
Jack J. Landa, Sr. of Chestertown, Maryland died on December 8, 2019 at his home. He was 82.
He was born in Baltimore, MD on September 21, 1937 the son of the late Frank and Frances Caravello Landa. He attended schools in Baltimore until moving to Church Hill, MD in the early 1940's. Jack served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a Sgt. in the Infantry for nine years.
He was married to the late Nora Ann Landa in 1961.
Jack worked as a career painter. He started out with Emil Moore Painting, then worked with George Young and Son, and finished his career with Church Hill Lumber Company. He was an exceptional painter and was known for his willingness to paint in lofty areas including church steeples. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his grandchildren, and his faithful dog "Gidget".
He is survived by his son: John Landa and his wife Mary Ann of Chestertown, MD, a daughter: Lori Ann Bender of Chestertown, MD, a brother: Frank Landa and his wife Patricia of Newark, DE, a sister: Dawn Lane (Dionne) of FL, along with grandchildren: Lacee Shrom (Michael), Ryan Landa, and Fallon Kearney (Danny), and great grandchildren: Chase Shrom, Jaydon Kearney, and Talia Kearney.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 16th at 11:00 am at Crumpton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019