James A. Bigelow, Jr. 78, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 6, 1942 in Chestertown, MD, son of the late James A. Bigelow Sr. and Thelma Mench Bigelow.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his grandchildren, Tony Fleming and Vikki Fleming.
His was a carpenter for 45 years. James loved his antique car, a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500. He was an avid turkey hunter, collected Lionel Trains, riding his Harley motorcycle and enjoyed playing golf. If you ever needed anything done, James was always wanting and willing to help.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Mr. Bigelow is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louise H. Bigelow; children, James A. Bigelow III (Rita) of Chestertown and Shelly Fleming of Rock Hall; siblings Lee Bigelow (Diane) and Judy Ward (Jimmy); grandchildren, Eric W. Bigelow, Amanda L. Bigelow, Katie Bigelow and Mathew Bigelow; a great-grandson due in August and many other family and friends who will miss him.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Chestertown. Once the COVID restrictions are lifted a Celebration of Jimmy's Life will be held.
arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 30, 2020