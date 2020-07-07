James A. States, 68 of Chestertown, MD passed away on July 7, 2020 in Peak Healthcare, Chestertown.



Mr. States was born on August 26, 1951 in Queen Anne's County, son of Catherine Holden States and the late George Henry States. Jimmy attended Queen Anne's County Schools. Jimmy had a love for horses and began working for Mr. Massey in Church Hill as a young boy. He moved to New York where he continued as a groomer and horse trainer, and more recently working in Florida. He enjoyed horse racing. He returned to Chestertown several years ago.



Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Ann Reynolds in April, a nephew, Lawrence 'Larry' Crew and a brother in law, Joe Higgs.



Jimmy is survived by his mother, Catherine States of Chestertown; sister, Joan Higgs of Still Pond and nephews, J.C. Higgs and William Nicholas Crew.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 1 to 3 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 am in Crumpton Cemetery.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



