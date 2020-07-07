1/
James A. States
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. States, 68 of Chestertown, MD passed away on July 7, 2020 in Peak Healthcare, Chestertown.

Mr. States was born on August 26, 1951 in Queen Anne's County, son of Catherine Holden States and the late George Henry States. Jimmy attended Queen Anne's County Schools. Jimmy had a love for horses and began working for Mr. Massey in Church Hill as a young boy. He moved to New York where he continued as a groomer and horse trainer, and more recently working in Florida. He enjoyed horse racing. He returned to Chestertown several years ago.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Ann Reynolds in April, a nephew, Lawrence 'Larry' Crew and a brother in law, Joe Higgs.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Catherine States of Chestertown; sister, Joan Higgs of Still Pond and nephews, J.C. Higgs and William Nicholas Crew.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 1 to 3 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 am in Crumpton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved