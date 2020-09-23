1/1
James Arthur "Bubby" Coleman
1960 - 2020
James "Bubby" Arthur Coleman, Jr. passed away on September 21, 2020 with his family in Rock Hall, Maryland.

Bubby was born on August 5, 1960 in Rock Hall, Maryland to the late James A. Coleman, Sr. and Catherine "Kay" Morris Coleman. He graduated Kent County High School in 1978 and then attended trade school to study broadcasting.

Bubby worked for Pelorus Marina, Langford Bay Marina, and for the last ten years, at Haven Harbor. He loved working by the water.

Bubby enjoyed watching the Ravens and the Orioles, playing softball, fishing, and was a huge sports fan.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dawn and Rindy, and by his parents.

He is survived by his four brothers, Bobby, Billy, Charlie, and Scott, and his son, his pride and joy, Jason.

Services will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home at 130 Speer Road in Chestertown, Maryland on Thursday, September 24. Visitation will be at 4 PM with services to follow at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice in Bubby's name.

Published in Kent County News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
