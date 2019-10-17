Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hanifee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Hanifee


1923 - 2019
Send Flowers
James C. Hanifee Obituary
James C. Hanifee, 96 of Galena, MD passed away on October 17, 2019 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor, Chestertown.

Mr. Hanifee was born on September 20, 1923, son of the late James P. and Lydia Newnam Hanifee. He was a lifetime resident of Kent County where he had worked as a driver for Glennon's Milk and Calotex. He also worked part-time for Kent County Transfer Station.

Mr. Hanifee was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Anna M. Wallace Hanifee in 1996; his sons, H. Richard Hanifee (Carol Ann) and Donald Hanifee; sisters, Mae Wallace, Mary 'Bean' Hanifee and Betty 'Whitey' Mount and a brother William Hanifee.

He is survived by his sons, J. Larry Hanifee (Peggy) of Galena and Steve Hanifee (Pam) of Cecilton; brothers, John 'Jack' Hanifee of Church Hill and Alan Hanifee of Chestertown; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing October 24 from 11 ~ 12 pm at Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, where funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to Galena V.F.C, PO Box 189, Galena, MD. 21635 or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD. 21617.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.