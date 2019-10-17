|
|
|
James C. Hanifee, 96 of Galena, MD passed away on October 17, 2019 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor, Chestertown.
Mr. Hanifee was born on September 20, 1923, son of the late James P. and Lydia Newnam Hanifee. He was a lifetime resident of Kent County where he had worked as a driver for Glennon's Milk and Calotex. He also worked part-time for Kent County Transfer Station.
Mr. Hanifee was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Anna M. Wallace Hanifee in 1996; his sons, H. Richard Hanifee (Carol Ann) and Donald Hanifee; sisters, Mae Wallace, Mary 'Bean' Hanifee and Betty 'Whitey' Mount and a brother William Hanifee.
He is survived by his sons, J. Larry Hanifee (Peggy) of Galena and Steve Hanifee (Pam) of Cecilton; brothers, John 'Jack' Hanifee of Church Hill and Alan Hanifee of Chestertown; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing October 24 from 11 ~ 12 pm at Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, where funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to Galena V.F.C, PO Box 189, Galena, MD. 21635 or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD. 21617.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 24, 2019