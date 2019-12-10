|
James "Jimmy" Lucas of Chestertown died at Shore Memorial Hospital on December 4. He was born in Chestertown on July 11, 1949. He was the son of Calvin Lucas and Frances Biddle Lucas and grew up in Church Hill. Mr. Lucas graduated from Sudlersville High in 1968.
He worked for the Queen Anne's County Roads Department from 1968 until his retirement in 2010. He also served in the Army National Guard from 1968-1970 .
Jimmy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In his spare time, he was a big car enthusiast and enjoyed watching his beloved Ravens every Sunday .
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Joanne Lucas, his daughter, Trish Rudolfs; and grandsons Garrett and Mason Rudolfs.
In keeping with Jimmy's wishes, a private memorial will be held at a later date .
Published in The Kent County News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019