James Edward Lipscomb Jr.
1943 - 2020
James Edward Lipscomb, Jr. of Still Pond, Maryland passed away at University of Maryland Medical Center Easton on September 26, 2020.

James was born in Richmond, Virginia to parents James and Carrie Lipscomb on February 20, 1947. He owned and operated J + S Hauling Trucking, along with working as a self-employed waterman, harvesting turtles, crabs, fish, oysters, and clams. He enjoyed working on small engines, spending time in his shop, and cutting grass. He often described nature as his sanctuary.

James is survived by his daughter, Brandy Lee Cantor, his six grandchildren, Trisha Lipscomb, Nicholas Gears, Dustin Lipscomb, Nancy "Racheli" Thorpe, Victoria Cantor, and Honey Cantor, as well as his five great-grandchildren, Christine Thorpe, Logan Thorpe, Penelope Schwoerer, David "DJ" Schwoerer Jr, and Dominick Gears.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray costs. Online condolences can be made at fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kent County News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
