|
|
Gene, 85 of Massey, MD passed away on April 15, 2020 of cancer, he was surrounded by his loving family at home.
Gene was born on April 25, 1934 at Pudding Branch Rd., Massey, son of the late Jacob Joseph McCrea and Winnie Edwards Darrel. He was raised by his step-father Herman Henry Darrel. Gene was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1954 to 1956 with 1 year in Germany. He had worked at Delmarva Power & Light for 10 years and began his career in 1965 at AMOCO Chemical in Delaware City, retiring in 2000.
Gene enjoyed gardening, growing lima beans, tomatoes and black berries. He also loved to travel and spend time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Violet May Collins McCrea; a son, William H. McCrea; 2 grandchildren Jason J. McCrea and Ronnie F. Leager and brothers Clarence O'Neal and W. Maurice McCrea.
Gene is survived by his children, Trudy Martin (Gary) of Massey, Donna Burrows (Howard) of Chestertown, Bruce McCrea of Massey, Dawn Wall (Kevin) of Clayton, DE and Violet Wallace (Paul) of Galena; a sister Kathy McCrea Morman (Obie) of Atlanta, GA. 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and long time special friend Henry Dierker, Jr and friends Glen and Donna Cole.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the graveside service will be held privately by the family in Massey Cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD. 21617
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 23, 2020