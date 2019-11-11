|
James F. Williams, III "Jimmy" passed away on November 8th at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was 76.
He was born in Chestertown, MD on Dec. 11, 1942 the son of the late James Williams, Jr. and Ada Grussing Williams. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Nancy Jo Williams and a sister Ethel Clark.
Jimmy served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1967. He was employed by Brambles, Inc. for over thirty years. He was a member of the Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474 and C. Henry Price American Legion Post #246.
He enjoyed taking care of his ducks and all wildlife. Jimmy will be remembered for his great stories and also his kindness and dedication to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Williams, a son: Jimmy Williams (Patti), a sister: Ada Joyner, a step-daughter: Michele Jordan (Doug), a step-son: Donald Price (Jeanette), eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15th at 11:00 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call on Thursday November 14th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment will be in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 14, 2019