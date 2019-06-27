CHESTERTOWN - On June 10, 2019, at the age of 75, James Ridgely Kessinger from Chestertown passed away at Brooke Grove Retirement Village. James grew up in the Kensington area and lived in the D.C. metropolitan area for the first half of his life. He later lived in Phoenix, Richmond and finally Chestertown, before he entered assisted living to be closer to family.

James was born on July 21, 1943 to parents James Bennet Kessinger and Aileen Ruth Kessinger Hunt. He is survived by his devoted partner Marybel Quant; his three brothers Richard, Karl and John; and his two sons Jason and Jesse and their wives Tamara and Kate.

James dedicated the second half of his life to helping others as a psychotherapist. He was a loving grandfather, survived by three step-grandchildren, Alexander, Julia and Jackson. His son Jesse and daughter-in-law Kate are expecting a daughter due in December.

A memorial service will be held at Sandy Springs Friends Meeting House, where he was a member when he lived in the area. The address is 17715 Meeting House Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.

Service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sandy Spring Friends Meeting. Published in The Kent County News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary