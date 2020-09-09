1/1
James Lavon Schrock Jr.
1983 - 2020
James Lavon Schrock Jr. of Millington, MD died Thursday, Sept 3, 2020 at his home in Millington. He was 36.

James Lavon Schrock Jr also known as "Junior" was born Nov. 17, 1983 in Chestertown, MD the son of James Lavon Schrock Sr. and Chris "Nicholson" Schrock. Throughout high school, Junior worked on the Stoltsfus farm. After graduating from Queen Anne's High School in 2001, James went to work hanging drywall for several years. He then began working for Langenfelders Marine Inc. where he got his start running heavy equipment. He eventually went to work for the Operating Engineer Local Union 25 Marine Division. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle and above all other things spending time with his family.

He is survived by his parents, Chris and James Schrock Sr. of Millington, MD, one sister, Jenny Kay Leager (Robbie) of Millington, MD, maternal grandmother, Lois Nicholson of Greensboro, MD, six aunts, Joyce Yoder (Phineas) of Dover, DE., Karen Price (Mike) of Sudlersville, MD, Margaret Schrock of Sudlersville, MD, Dawn Johnson (Terrance) of Federalsburg, MD, Missy Kaufman (Chris) of Delaware, Jessie Ferrio (Buddy) of Easton, MD, one uncle, Joe Schrock (Terri) of Tennessee, one niece, Kaylee Leager and one nephew, Lee Leager both of Millington, MD, and his girlfriend and her children, Rose Waddell and Chelsea and Austin Waddell. Cousins, Chrystal Cahall (Sam) and their 2 children, Stephen Yoder (Danielle) and their 3 children, Tiffany Thomas (Mandy), Peyton Fugate, Justin Yoder (Marjorie), Dwayne Yoder (Kim), James Yoder, Joseph Schrock Jr. (Stacey) and their 2 children and 1 grandchild, Carrie Dobbins (Eddie) and their 6 children, Eugene Schrock, Michael Woodland and Samantha Woodland

A visitation will be held Sat. Sept 12, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Services will begin at 12pm also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Crumpton Cemetery in Crumpton, MD.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the family to assist with final expenses c/o Fellows Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 270 Millington, MD, 21651 Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
