James LeRoy Knight, passed away on June 09, 2020 at Manor Care Montgomeryville. He was 83.
Jim was a proud US Marine Corps Veteran. He is survived by his beloved life partner Mary C. Glessner. Jim was the loving father of Kenneth J. Knight (Deborah) and Kimberly J. Knight and the devoted grandfather of Deborah Lee, Christopher, Jared, Taylor and Emily; great grandfather of 9 and great great grandfather of 1. He is also survived by his siblings Chester Knight and Sally Wilmer and Mary's family; her son Thomas W. Glessner (Lauren) and granddaughter Claire Elizabeth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service with military honors, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1PM at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940. To express condolences please visit www.campbellfh.com
Published in Kent County News on Jun. 13, 2020.