James R. Messersmith of Rock Hall, Maryland passed away on October 21, 2019 at his home. He was 71. He was born in Lancaster, PA on August 2, 1948, the son of the late George Francis and Catherine Shultz Messersmith.
Jim was a graduate of Palmyra High School and Lebanon Valley College. Jim worked with Acorn Press Printing in Lancaster, PA as a supervisor for nearly 20 years. He retired to Rock Hall and opened Hotel Tallulah's on Main Street in 2000. He enjoyed boating, traveling, tennis and swimming. Jim supported the Fulton Opera House and Pennsylvania Academy of Music in Lancaster, PA and the Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD. He is survived by his husband, Barry Barr of Rock Hall, MD, children: Christopher, William, and Sarah Messersmith, sisters: Carole Wissler and Karen Miller and their families. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Mainstay P.O. Box 238 Rock Hall, MD 21661. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 24, 2019