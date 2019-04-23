SASSAFRAS - James R. Reynolds, 69, of Sassafras, MD, passed away at home on April 20, 2019.

Jimmy was born on May 18, 1949 in Chestertown, MD, son of Sylvia Higgins Reynolds and the late Charles Reynolds. He was raised in Worton and has lived in Sassafras since 1984. Jimmy worked for General Motors, Boxwood Plant for 34 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Chestertown Elks Lodge, New Castle Moose Lodge and the Sons of the American Legion, Smyrna, DE. He loved all sports, especially shooting pool and horseshoes, and was a loyal fan of all Maryland Sports Teams including the Orioles and Ravens.

Along with his mother Sylvia of Crumpton, MD; he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeannette Donovan Reynolds; his son, James Reynolds Jr., of Galena; siblings: Charlie Reynolds (Janet), of Church Hill; Jo Ann Baker, of Chestertown; Barbie Miller, of Chestertown; David Reynolds (Paula), of New Castle, DE; Richard Reynolds, of Millington; Randy Reynolds, of Kennedyville; and two granddaughters: Jordan and Savanna Reynolds.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Corsevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary