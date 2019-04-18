Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Leager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Roland Leager

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Roland Leager Obituary
CHESTERTOWN - James Roland Leager of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. He was 31.
Born on Dec. 21, 1987 in Chestertown, he was the son of George Ronnie Leager of Sudlersville and Judy Crouch of Chestertown. He was educated in both Kent and Queen Anne's counties and worked as a foreman with George Lynch Construction. James enjoyed helping others, mechanical work, remote control cars and spending time with his children.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Hayden J. Leager; and a daughter, Hailey R. Leager, both of Chestertown; two half-sisters: Lora J. Leager, Patricia A Leager; two aunts: Wanda Crouch, of Marydel, MD; Mary Crouch, of Dover, DE; an uncle, William Crouch, of Ingleside, MD; and several other relatives. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Crouch in 2014.
Services will be private.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.