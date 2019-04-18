|
|
CHESTERTOWN - James Roland Leager of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. He was 31.
Born on Dec. 21, 1987 in Chestertown, he was the son of George Ronnie Leager of Sudlersville and Judy Crouch of Chestertown. He was educated in both Kent and Queen Anne's counties and worked as a foreman with George Lynch Construction. James enjoyed helping others, mechanical work, remote control cars and spending time with his children.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Hayden J. Leager; and a daughter, Hailey R. Leager, both of Chestertown; two half-sisters: Lora J. Leager, Patricia A Leager; two aunts: Wanda Crouch, of Marydel, MD; Mary Crouch, of Dover, DE; an uncle, William Crouch, of Ingleside, MD; and several other relatives. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Crouch in 2014.
Services will be private.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 25, 2019