James Theodore "Teddy" Creighton of Rock Hall, Maryland died on August 19, 2019 at The Resorts at Chester River Manor. He was 78.
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 27, 1940 the son of the late James O. and Bertha Stigile Creighton. He was raised in Rock Hall where he attended school.
Mr. Creighton worked as a laborer and dishwasher in Rock Hall with Hubbard's Pier, Cain's Seafood, and Edward's Seafood.
He loved to watch the Orioles and the Ravens. Mr. Creighton was a member of the Rock Hall Church of God, he enjoyed Christian fellowship, Bible study, and Christian music.
He is survived by his siblings: Libby Creighton and her husband Frank Kennard and Joseph Creighton all of Rock Hall, MD along with many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD where relatives and friends may call one hour prior to the service, (12:00-1:00). Interment will be held at a later date at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Rock Hall, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rock Hall Church of God 6528 Rock Hall Road Rock Hall, MD 21661 or Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company P.O. Box 577 Rock Hall, MD 21661.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 22, 2019