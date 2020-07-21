James Thomas Newman, Sr. of Chestertown, MD, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was 58.



Born on October 22, 1961 in Chestertown, he was the son of William Thomas Newman Sr. and Margaret Janie Weston Newman, both of Chestertown. He attended Kent County High School, where he ran track and was known for his speed. He went into the Job Cor and enlisted in the United States Army, serving 6 years, until he was honorably discharged from medical injuries he received while serving. He married the late Raynell Smith and later Muriel Roache. James worked as a cook with various restaurants and drove a tractor trailer earning his CDL's. He enjoyed cutting grass, fishing, landscaping, and having fun. James was a member of the American Legion.



In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by a brother, William T. Newman, Jr. of Chestertown; a sister, Shelley Amanda Turner of Smyrna, DE; four sons, James Thomas Newman, Jr. of Chestertown, Emmanuel Thomas Newman of Rock Hall, Brandon Newman of Wilmington, DE and Corey Newman of Wilmington, DE; two daughters, Miranda Brown of Great Bend, KS and Lakia Newman of Baltimore, MD; 12 grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and a companion, Phyliss Somerville.



