Jane Amann Corey, 91 of Chestertown, MD passed away on July 22, 2020 in Warsaw, Virginia.



"Jennie" as she was known to her friends and family, was born on September 11, 1928 in Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, R. Reece Corey, Jr. in 2011. While attending Washington College, she met her husband of 61 years who she faithfully supported as he earned his master's degree and PhD in microbiology. Jane was a small business owner who successfully ran a catering business and cooking school for years in Annapolis and Centreville. She was a member of the Garden Club, the Daughter's of the American Revolution, and St. Pauls' Episcopal Church, Kent.



Mrs. Corey is survived by a sister, Lynne Schulman of Port Republic,: her children, George Reece Corey (Carol ) of Chestertown, Estalena Deringer Thomas (Michael) of Newtown, Virginia, Sarah Corey Quisenberry (Kerry) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and five grandchildren: Lee (Justine), William and Michael Corey, and Clay and Anna Brooks Thomas.



A private graveside service will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kent.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store