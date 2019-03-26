ROCK HALL - Jane Knight Hackett of Rock Hall, MD, died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Kent Hospice House in Chestertown. She was 96.

Born on Jan. 3, 1923 in Drexel Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late David E. and Mae Goodwin Knight. She was married to Harold James Mackin Jr. who was killed in the line of duty during World War II. She remarried to Albert Warren Mosley Jr. and lived in Newtown Square, PA, they were married for 15 years.

Mrs. Hackett worked at "The Pear Tree" in Bryn Mawr, PA, for 25 years where her artistic style was cultivated. She later married Bill Hackett in 1970, they would later retire to Rock Hall, MD, where she pursued and developed her passion of painting with water colors and oils.

Mrs. Hackett was a member of the Easton Art League, the Chestertown Arts League, and The Arts at Chesapeake Community College. She was instrumental in co-founding "The Mainstay" in Rock Hall, orchestrated and was very involved with Fall Fest, and was a member of the Rock Hall Yacht Club. Mrs. Hackett had a love for art, music, sculpting, and her beloved town of Rock Hall.

She is survived by two sons: Thomas Stephens, of Vero Beach, FL; Harold J. Mackin III, of Winwood, PA; a daughter, Christine Burgess, of Rock Hall; a sister, Virginia Russell Feyas, of Santa Fe, NM; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her step children and their families.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Mainstay in Rock Hall on Sunday, April 28, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her Memory to the Mainstay, 5753 S. Main Street, Rock Hall, MD 21661.

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary