CHESTERTOWN - Jane Marie Ganz of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. She was 68.

She was born in Springfield, Ohio, the loving daughter of the late Albert and Suzanne Ganz. She moved to Chevy Chase, MD, at the age of 11.

Jane graduated with a Bachelor's degree from University of Maryland where she was active with her sorority, Alpha Phi, and where she "had the time of my life". She later went on to earn Master's degrees from Boston University, George Washington University, and studied at Washington Theological Union towards a Theological Degree in Ministry.

Through her passion of helping others, she worked at the National Institute of Health (NIH) as a Recreation Therapist for 30 years. While living in Chevy Chase, in her words, "the joy of my life", Erich Imphong, was born and she took on the title Erich's Mom. In 2011, she moved to Chestertown to be closer to her mother.

Jane was proudly inducted into Daughters of the King and was active with Shrewsbury Parish, where she served on the Vestry. Jane loved horses, volunteering with Kent Equestrienne, and Kent Association of Riding Therapy (K.A.R.T).

She is survived by her son, Erich Imphong and his wife Kelly, of Sykesville, MD; three grandchildren: Andrew Joseph, Ella Jane, Patrick Kevin; a brother, Biff Ganz, of Potomac, MD; and a sister, Mary Beth McDaniel, of Chevy Chase, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Shrewsbury Parish, P.O. Box 187, Kennedyville, MD 21645.

Services will be held at Shrewsbury Parish on Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m.

A private interment will be at Shrewsbury Cemetery, following the reception. Published in The Kent County News on May 9, 2019