TAYLOR, Janice Patricia Waltz, "Jan", age 83, passed away in her home at Heron Point in Chestertown, MD, Friday May 29, 2020.
She was born in Frederick, MD, February 7, 1937 the daughter of Wilson Welty and Helen Margaret Kemp Waltz. She graduated from Frederick High (Class of '55) and received her RN from Union Memorial Hospital In Baltimore (Class of '58). She married F. Colson "Cole" Taylor on June 20, 1959. She worked at Union Memorial Hospital in pediatrics then geriatrics for 2 years. She later worked as an office manager in her husband's veterinary practice. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She and Cole raised 3 children and were actively involved in the lives of their 4 grandchildren. Jan retired with her husband to St. Michaels in 1995 for 15 years prior to moving to Heron Point. She was always actively involved in volunteering, including leading a Girl Scout troop, working at Memorial Hospital of Easton, being a board member of Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary Liason for Heron Point, Heron Point Welcome Committee, Art Interest Group, Stitchers Group, UMH Alumni Association and Washington College Women's League. She was actively involved in church activities and enjoyed many friendships at Hunts UMC in Riderwood, St. Luke's UMC in St. Michaels and Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. She enjoyed travels to Brazil, the Canadian Rockies, the Hawaiian Islands, the Caribbean, California, Florida, Maine and Cape Cod.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her children, Lori Bonnington and her husband, William, Colson Taylor and his wife, Susan and Lisa McCaffrey and her life partner, Mike Lovejoy; 4 grandchildren, Melissa Capotosto and her husband, Dominick, Ryan Bonnington, Taylor McCaffrey and Brady McCaffrey and great-granddaughter, Siena Capotosto.
A gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Heron Point, 501 E. Campus Ave. Chestertown, MD 21620 or the Chestertown Presbyterian Church, 905 Gateway Dr. Chestertown, MD 21620.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
She was born in Frederick, MD, February 7, 1937 the daughter of Wilson Welty and Helen Margaret Kemp Waltz. She graduated from Frederick High (Class of '55) and received her RN from Union Memorial Hospital In Baltimore (Class of '58). She married F. Colson "Cole" Taylor on June 20, 1959. She worked at Union Memorial Hospital in pediatrics then geriatrics for 2 years. She later worked as an office manager in her husband's veterinary practice. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She and Cole raised 3 children and were actively involved in the lives of their 4 grandchildren. Jan retired with her husband to St. Michaels in 1995 for 15 years prior to moving to Heron Point. She was always actively involved in volunteering, including leading a Girl Scout troop, working at Memorial Hospital of Easton, being a board member of Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary Liason for Heron Point, Heron Point Welcome Committee, Art Interest Group, Stitchers Group, UMH Alumni Association and Washington College Women's League. She was actively involved in church activities and enjoyed many friendships at Hunts UMC in Riderwood, St. Luke's UMC in St. Michaels and Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. She enjoyed travels to Brazil, the Canadian Rockies, the Hawaiian Islands, the Caribbean, California, Florida, Maine and Cape Cod.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her children, Lori Bonnington and her husband, William, Colson Taylor and his wife, Susan and Lisa McCaffrey and her life partner, Mike Lovejoy; 4 grandchildren, Melissa Capotosto and her husband, Dominick, Ryan Bonnington, Taylor McCaffrey and Brady McCaffrey and great-granddaughter, Siena Capotosto.
A gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Heron Point, 501 E. Campus Ave. Chestertown, MD 21620 or the Chestertown Presbyterian Church, 905 Gateway Dr. Chestertown, MD 21620.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jun. 1, 2020.