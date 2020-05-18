Jarred Anthony White, of Chestertown, MD passed away on May 10, 2020 in Swannanoa, NC. He was 19 years old.



Jarred was born on July 10, 2000, son of James White IV and Kimberly Hale. He was a lifetime resident of Chestertown and a 2018 graduate of Wye River Upper School in Centreville. He attended Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, NC. Jarred had an incredibly deep love for music, playing Classic rock, Blues and Jazz on his 6-string guitar. He was very talented with building guitars and worked at PRS (Paul Reed Smith) in Stevensville in the Electronics Department, where he followed his dream.



Jarred is survived by his parents, Kimberly and Doug Nicholson, Sr. of Worton, MD and Jay and Mandy White of Chestertown; his maternal grandmother, Shirley White; a sister Eryn Patrick and niece Willow Rae both of Worton, and step-siblings, Matthew Gordon of Ashville, NC, Alexandria, Emily and Zachary Wegleitner all of Chestertown.



The graveside service for Jarred was held on Saturday, May 16 in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Warren Wilson College Music Dept. c/o Galena Funeral Home, PO Box 235, Galena, MD. 21635



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



