Jarred A. White
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jarred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jarred Anthony White, of Chestertown, MD passed away on May 10, 2020 in Swannanoa, NC. He was 19 years old.

Jarred was born on July 10, 2000, son of James White IV and Kimberly Hale. He was a lifetime resident of Chestertown and a 2018 graduate of Wye River Upper School in Centreville. He attended Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, NC. Jarred had an incredibly deep love for music, playing Classic rock, Blues and Jazz on his 6-string guitar. He was very talented with building guitars and worked at PRS (Paul Reed Smith) in Stevensville in the Electronics Department, where he followed his dream.

Jarred is survived by his parents, Kimberly and Doug Nicholson, Sr. of Worton, MD and Jay and Mandy White of Chestertown; his maternal grandmother, Shirley White; a sister Eryn Patrick and niece Willow Rae both of Worton, and step-siblings, Matthew Gordon of Ashville, NC, Alexandria, Emily and Zachary Wegleitner all of Chestertown.

The graveside service for Jarred was held on Saturday, May 16 in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Warren Wilson College Music Dept. c/o Galena Funeral Home, PO Box 235, Galena, MD. 21635

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved