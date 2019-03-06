|
|
CHESTERTOWN - Jason M. Walls, 'Wallzy or Hot Shot', 40, of Chestertown, MD, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Shore Medical Center, Chestertown.
Jason was born on April 14, 1978, son of Helen Mench Walls and Edgar I. Walls. He was a 1996 graduate of Kent County High School where he was active playing lacrosse, football and wrestling. He enjoyed playing softball, photography, and loved the Chicago Bears.
Along with his parents, Helen M. Walls and Edgar I. Walls, both of Chestertown, he is survived by his girlfriend, Cindy Parks; brothers: Ronald A. Jarrell (Sandy), of West Virginia; Daniel L. Walls, of Chestertown; sisters: Shelby Sutton (Daniel), of Rock Hall; Melissa, of Hurlock; nieces and nephews: Madison, Noah, Ava, Sierra, Missy, Amber; aunts and uncles: Lisa Lake (Francis George), John Walls, Renita Pinder, David Mench and Mary Jane Husfelt.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, with service at 5 p.m.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 7, 2019