Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason M. Walls

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason M. Walls Obituary
CHESTERTOWN - Jason M. Walls, 'Wallzy or Hot Shot', 40, of Chestertown, MD, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Shore Medical Center, Chestertown.
Jason was born on April 14, 1978, son of Helen Mench Walls and Edgar I. Walls. He was a 1996 graduate of Kent County High School where he was active playing lacrosse, football and wrestling. He enjoyed playing softball, photography, and loved the Chicago Bears.
Along with his parents, Helen M. Walls and Edgar I. Walls, both of Chestertown, he is survived by his girlfriend, Cindy Parks; brothers: Ronald A. Jarrell (Sandy), of West Virginia; Daniel L. Walls, of Chestertown; sisters: Shelby Sutton (Daniel), of Rock Hall; Melissa, of Hurlock; nieces and nephews: Madison, Noah, Ava, Sierra, Missy, Amber; aunts and uncles: Lisa Lake (Francis George), John Walls, Renita Pinder, David Mench and Mary Jane Husfelt.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, with service at 5 p.m.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now