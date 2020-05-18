Jean Beth Griffith, 89 of Worton, MD, passed away on May 12, 2020 at home.



Mrs. Griffith was born on December 24, 1930 in Charlottesville, VA, daughter of the late Richard Porter and Virgie O'Ferra. She had lived in the Baltimore area until moving to Kent County in 1983. Jean loved gardening, fishing, crabbing, family functions and caring for her son Jim.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Brown Lochary and Charles Leroy Griffith; sons, Richard and Mark Lochary; grandson Edward Lochary; brothers, James Porter and Paul Bohle and a sister Martha Bohle.



Mrs. Griffith is survived by her sons, James and Stephen Lochary of Worton and John Lochary and his wife Rosie of Houston, TX; a sister, Jo Ann Gibson of Clearwater, FL and 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Tiffany, Sean and Jo Ann Lochary.



A memorial service will be held at a future date due to the COVID pandemic.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store