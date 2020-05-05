Jeanne Thomas Wilson, 90, of Chestertown, Maryland, passed away quietly on May 2 after a brief illness. Those who had the distinct pleasure of knowing and loving Jeanne knew her to be a devoted wife, doting sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Jeanne's large circle of friends always included a wide variety of characters, and to each and every one she was intensely loyal. Her professional life was one of service to others in the field of education, first as an administrator at Salem College and Wake Forest University and in her later years as a tutor to dyslexic children in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Chestertown.
Jeanne was born in Shattuck, Oklahoma in 1929 and spent her later childhood in Gettysburg, PA, before her family returned to Stillwater, Oklahoma where she attended Oklahoma State University and met her husband Jim. Jim and Jeanne started their married life and family in Battle Creek, Michigan, lived for many years in Winston-Salem, then retired to Heron Point in 2003. Jeanne's wry sense of humor was a constant feature of her interactions with everyone, but she was just as willing to engage in passionate debates over literature, politics, women's rights, and even religion. Jeanne kept everyone who knew and loved her both laughing and on their toes.
She is survived by James C. Wilson, her husband of 69 years, of Chestertown Maryland; her brother Laurence E. ("Tommy") Thomas, Jr. of Sarasota, Florida and her sister Alice Joan Thomas of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; her children Stephanie Wilson Havenstein (married to Peter Havenstein) and Bruce Sandness Wilson (married to Lisa Westfall) of Bethesda, Maryland; her seven grandchildren: Peter Fulton Havenstein Jr., of Kensington, Maryland; Patricia Havenstein Cartin of Columbia, South Carolina; Polly Havenstein Barbiasz of Washington, DC; Paul James Havenstein of Bethesda, Maryland; Jennifer Diane Wilson, of Los Angeles, California; Andrew Lawrence Wilson of Athens, Georgia; Julia Taylor Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia; a great grandchild, Polly Elizabeth Cartin of Columbia, South Carolina; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and generations of family who will miss her terribly.
The Coronavirus has affected all of our everyday lives and sadly that includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. In light of this, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Jeanne consider a donation to either the Alzheimers Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org) or the Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan (https://leukemiamichigan.org).
Published in Kent County News on May 5, 2020.