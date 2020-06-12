Jeffery Brian Chipley, age 54, passed away of a heart attack on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 in his home at Beach Harbor in Grasonville, MD.Jeff graduated from Walkersville High School in 1986 and forged a rewarding career with the US National Park Service's Restoration group.He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, hunting and was a expert in woodworking.Jeff is survived by his mother, Jeannie Chipley; father, Jerry Chipley; stepmother, Diane Chipley; brother, Greg Chipley; sister, April Jordan,;his three daughters: Chelsea, Casea and Jessica. He was expecting a granddaughter in August.Jeff donated his body to science and his family will hold a small gathering to celebrate his life.