Jeffery Owens Wallace of Chestertown, Maryland died on August 20, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was 58.
He was born on January 15, 196 1in Chestertown, MD the son of the late Joan Virginia Owens & James George Wallace Jr. He was a graduate of Kent County High School class of 1980.
Jeff worked as a heavy equipment operator and was an avid fisherman, crabber, and bowler.
He is survived by his three sons: Russell Owens Wallace of Worton, MD , Jeffery Charles Wallace of Betterton, MD, and Clinton Michael Wallace (Rebecca) of Crumpton, MD, a brother James George Wallace III (Kathy), Three grandchildren: Alana, Liam and Peyton. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Jeff was predeceased by his parents and a sister JoAnn Cecile Collins.
Service information was unavailable at press time, please check www.fhnfuneralhome.com for completed funeral details.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 22, 2019