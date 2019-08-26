|
|
|
Jeffery Owens Wallace of Worton, Maryland died on August 20, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was 58.
He was born on January 15, 1961 in Chestertown, MD the son of the late Joan Virginia Owens & James George Wallace Jr. He was a graduate of Kent County High School class of 1980.
Jeff worked as a heavy equipment operator and was an avid fisherman, crabber, and bowler. He was a past member of Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company
He is survived by his three sons: Russell Owens Wallace of Worton, MD , Jeffery Charles Wallace of Betterton, MD, and Clinton Michael Wallace (Rebecca) of Crumpton, MD, a brother James George Wallace III (Kathy), Three grandchildren: Alana, Liam and Peyton. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Jeff was predeceased by his parents and a sister JoAnn Cecile Collins. He is also survived by his dear friends who stuck by his side through thick and thin, Russ Parsons, Charles Edwards, Joan Stevens, Jimmy Price and Bruce Bagley.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest to make donations to the Kent County Waterman's Association in his memory.
Funeral Services will be held August 25, 2019 at 2:00 Pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA 130 Speer Road Chestertown a visitation will be held Sunday August 25, 2019 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, Maryland 21620. A reception will follow at the Betterton Fire Company.
Arrangements by: Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 29, 2019