Jesse Cunningham Obituary
Jesse Gordon Cunningham of Chestertown, Maryland died on February 16, 2020. He was 82. He was the son of the late Jesse Drury Cunningham and Pearl Baker Cunningham.

Jesse was born in Alabama and graduated Handley High School in Roanoke, Alabama. He served in the U.S. Army for eight years and was honorably discharged. He graduated Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers University. Jesse served as President and CEO of Provident State Bank from 1990 until his retirement in 2009.

He married on July 31, 1961 to the late Ethel Hatcherson Cunningham of 50 years, who predeceased him on January 25, 2012.

He was a member of Chester Lodge #115 and Roanoke Lodge #132 AF&AM, Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36, Chesapeake Commandery #10 Knights Templar in Denton, Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474, the Jaycee's, and Chester River Yacht and Country Club. He enjoyed shooting sporting clays, golfing, and was an exceptional woodworker.

He is survived by his daughter: Paula Cunningham Pavon of Chestertown, MD., a brother: Austin Cunningham of Hoover, Alabama, two grandchildren: Drury Christopher Pavon of Broomall, PA and Ana Kathryn Pavon of Richmond, VA, a special friend Linda Archer along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by three brothers, Gene Cunningham, Wesley Cunningham and Avery Cunningham.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 22nd at 1:00 PM at Fellows Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home where relatives and friends may call from 11:00-1:00. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Chestertown, MD.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Kent County Humane Society 10720 Augustine Herman Highway Chestertown, Maryland 21620.

Published in The Kent County News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
