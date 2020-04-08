|
Joan Barbara Hasselquist, aka "Miss Joan", age 91 passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2020.
Joan was born to Charles and Barbara Anderson on October 30th, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was preceeded in death by her husband Ned Hasselquist. She is survived by her children, Darla and husband Skip Theisen, Arne and wife Lauren Murgatroyd Hasselquist with children Sten and Anders, Leif and wife Kelly Jordan Hasselquist with children Ingrid and Gunnar; and her sister Barbara Hasselquist; and niece Dara Hasselquist; and nephew Paul Hasselquist with wife Michelle and children Aidan, Sebastian, and Sydney.
Dr. Joan Hasselquist graduated from Temple University with a bachelor's degree in education, a master of arts degree in sociology, and a doctoral degree in education. Joan was a lifelong teacher in early childhood education, elementary education and a Professor/Chairperson of Early Childhood Educational Studies at West Chester State University.
Joan and Ned were married in 1950. Both taught in the Radnor School District until they moved to Charlestown, Pennsylvania to build their dream house and raise their family.
From 1956-1966 "Miss Joan" taught the "5s" at Charlestown Playschool. Lifelong relationships of friends and families grew from wonderful Playschool. During the summers at Charlestown Day Camp Miss Joan could be seen with her guitar in hand, traveling from group to group leading sing-a-longs with all the campers and counselors. We all still sing the songs from Camp.
Joan was a passionate advocate for public education and she believed in equality of life for all. She was instrumental in promoting women's rights, from Teaching Skills to Combat Sexism to being the Director of the Women's Center at West Chester State University.
Mom had a passion for the environment and was an avid naturalist. She enjoyed canoeing, camping, hiking, skiing, gardening, birdwatching, fishing, and boating. She was a longtime volunteer for Eastern Neck Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rock Hall, Maryland. Throughout our lives Mom and Dad took us exploring the wild rivers and lands from the Chesapeake to the Boundary Waters to Quetico, the Allagash and the Adirondacks, from California to the New York Island; we lived the song "This Land is Your Land..." Family, friends, and pets were the most important things in Mom's life.
Even when she grew very old she was always kind, sweet, and gentle, and cared about all, young and old in age and new and old in friendship. She was noted for her great sense of humor, even when she was having tough times. She loved life and everyone and everything in it. She brought sunshine to everyone who met her. As Miss Joan always closed out her sing-alongs... "So long, It's been good to know you...."
Joan's body was donated to the Anatomy Gift Registry for medical science and education.
Memorial contributions may be made to Esperance Center (a nonprofit providing support to adults with developmental disabilities), P.O. Box 4140, Malibu, CA 90264.
A Celebration of her life will be held in the future.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 9, 2020