Joan Collins Simpler, 75 of Millington, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 13, 2020 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
Mrs. Simpler was born on January 31, 1944, daughter of the late Luther and Mary Bottomley Pearson. She was raised in Millington, where she had lived the majority of her life. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, camping with her family and loved animals.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred Collins, Sr. of 24 years and William Simpler of 21 years, an infant son Brian Collins, grandson Jonathan Orff; son in law Randy Orff, and siblings, Butch Pearson, Hope Blackwell, Esther Garvine and Eva Comegys.
Joan is survived by her children, Cindy Wood (Gene), Missy Orff and Fred Collins, Jr.; sisters, Mattie Atkinson and Karen Price; brothers, Leroy Pearson and Roger Pearson; 5 grandchildren, Justin Wood, Bethani Wood, Brandon Orff, Stacy Andrew and Joseph Simpler; 12 great grandchildren and companion Ray Wallace.
A private service will be held in Asbury Cemetery, Millington, MD.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 3:30 pm at the Masonic Hall in Chestertown.
Memorials may be offered to the , 92 Read's Way, Suite 205 New Castle, DE, 19720 or for her love of animals to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy. Chestertown, MD. 21620
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020