Joan (Strong) Elburn
1939 - 2020
Joan Strong Elburn of Rock Hall, MD died October 1, 2020 at her home. She was 80. She was born in Rock Hall, MD on October 24, 1939 the daughter of the late Albert Miller and Jane Lussier Strong. She was educated in the Kent County School system and graduated from Chestertown High School. She was married to Burton William "Burt" Elburn, he predeceased her in 1995. Mrs. Elburn had a varied career. She worked on the water, as a farmer, with Slagle's in Chestertown, Gore Inc. in Elkton, and with Heron Point Retirement Community, where she spent the bulk of her working years and from which she retired. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Rock Hall Yacht Club, and the Sgt. Preston Ashely American Legion Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed hunting, cooking, gardening, going to the ocean, and socializing. Joan was predeceased by two of her sisters, Nita Hill and Roberta Johns James. She is survived by her daughters, Becky Marshall, Roz Hill, and Holly VanDyke, her grandchildren Anna Marshall and Blake VanDyke, brother Albert Buffalo Strong, and sister Marie Schaffer. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery followed by a reception at Rock Hall Yacht Club.

Published in Kent County News on Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
