Joan Gail Merryman
1939 - 2020
Joan Gail Merryman passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born to Clara and William on July 20, 1939 as the second eldest of nine siblings.

She married on April 15, 1961 and had two sons, both of whom spent careers in the US Army. Throughout her life, she was known by many names; Miss Joan, Joan, Aunt Joan, Grandma Joan, and Mom but regardless of what name she was called, she was the same loving and genuine person to everyone.

Joan lived the majority of her years in Chestertown where she served the towns people as an employee in the town's office for over 3 decades. She loved the beach, was an avid reader and was frequently seen walking briskly on the sidewalks of Chestertown regardless of the weather.

She is survived by her two sons and their wives, seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She also leaves behind six siblings and 19 nieces and nephews. She was loved by many close friends including her longtime companion, Holden Rogers.

Joan was a woman of faith and is in a better place as her final days were spent suffering from the effects of dementia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in her memory to Alzheimer's research.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions graveside services will be held for family and friends 10am September 4th at Loudon Park, Baltimore MD.

Published in Kent County News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Loudon Park
