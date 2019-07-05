Home

CHESTERTOWN - Joan Owens Wallace died July 2, 2019 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor. Mrs. Wallace was born on May 27, 1932 in Worton, MD, daughter of the late John Owens Jr. and Hilda E. Hurd.
She was a lifetime resident of Worton and a 1951 graduate of Chestertown High School. Mrs. Wallace worked for Reynolds and Reynolds for 25 years, retiring in 1995.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James G. Wallace Jr.; a daughter, Joanne C. Collins; and a sister, Lily Mae White.
Mrs. Wallace is survived by her sons: James G. Wallace III (Kathy), of Chestertown; Jeffery O. Wallace, of Crumpton; a son in law, Chuck Collins; grandchildren: Michael Wallace (Amanda), Kari Travis (Cory), Amanda Clark, Russell Wallace, Charlie Wallace, Thomas Collins, Clint Wallace (Becca); and nine great grandchildren.
A viewing was held on Saturday, July 6 in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD. Inurnment will be held privately at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.
Memorials may be offered to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy., Chestertown, MD 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on July 11, 2019
