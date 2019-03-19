CHURCH HILL - Joan Elaine Minster Townsend, 85, of Church Hill, MD, passed away on March 16, 2019 in the Resorts at Chester River Manor, Chestertown.

Mrs. Townsend was born on Jan. 1, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Edward B. Minster and Anna K. Powderhill Minister-Phillips. In 1947, she moved to Centreville, MD, where she attended Centreville High School. In 1950, she moved to Betterton. She began her career in 1959 working at Kent and Queen Anne's Hospital as a Nurses Aid until acquiring her L.P.N in 1968 and continued until 1971 at which time she went to work as the office manager and nurse for Dr. John Morani until 1991. She later worked for Dr. Robert Henderson E.N.T. until retiring in 2011.

She belonged to a bowling league and was a member of the D of A, served as a board member for the Eastern Shore L.P.N. Association for two terms, a member of the Chestertown American Legion Aux. Post 36 and for over 26 years she became the first woman member of the Ruritan International in Sudlersville, serving as secretary and board member for 24 years.

Mrs. Townsend enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, canning, cooking, baking and making birthday and wedding cakes for her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Alvin L. Townsend in 1995; her brother, Raymond F. Minster; and sisters: Audrey Bozzelli and Diane M. Bilson.

Mrs. Townsend is survived by her children: Colleen Morrison (Lawrence), of NC; Alvin Townsend Jr. (Bobbie), of NC; Patricia Bowers (William), of VA; Gregory Townsend (Debbie), of DE; Pamela Hansen, of MD; 11 grandchildren: Sonja McNeary, Clinton Atchley, Angie Atchley, Jacob Atchley, Alvin Townsend III, Lori Townsend, Raymond Townsend, William Bowers, Melissa Knee, Amanda Tisler, Erica Walden; 14 great grandchildren: Caleb, Kaden, Alvin IV, Gwynn, Dustin, Brooke, Mikayla, Hannah, Vanessa, Owin, Austin, Joseph, Briella, Jameson; and two great great grandchildren: Brylieh and Bristol.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 21, 2019