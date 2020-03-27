|
|
John A. Coleman "Jackie" of Bowie, MD died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. He was 91.
He was born March 26, 1928 in Easton, MD the son of the late Elwood F. Coleman and Mary E. "Smith" Coleman. He graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1945 and then continued his education at Washington College where he graduated in 1949 with his B.A. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Newnam on Dec. 9, 1950 and the two began their life together. Jackie also served his country in the United States Army. Jackie worked as an engineer for the Maryland State Highway Administration and retired after 30 years. He was a professional Duck Pin Bowler and an avid golfer. He was a 6 time club champion at Pine Island Ridge Golf Association in Davey, Fl. He also achieved 6 hole in ones over the years. Jackie also enjoyed hunting, playing bridge and watching horse and dog racing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Coleman and two brothers, Winnie and Julian Coleman.
He is survived by two sons, William Bruce Coleman of Daytona Beach, FL, Phillip Elwood Coleman of Bowie, MD, one daughter, Teresa Lee Galford of Bowie, MD, three grandchildren, Jaclyn Williams of Silver Spring, MD, Joseph Coleman of Annapolis, MD, Krystal Galford of Bowie, MD, and four great grandchildren, Skylar Galford of Bowie, MD, Cole Williams, Kylie Williams and Madelyn "Madie" Williams all of Silver Spring, MD.
A visitation will be held Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 1-3pm at Crumpton Asbury United Methodist Church in Crumpton, MD. Services will be private following the visitation. Interment will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Crumpton Asbury United Methodist Church P.O. Box 343 Crumpton, MD 21628. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 2, 2020