John Pelham Agee, 89, of Worton, MD died on May 16, 2020 at The Resorts at Chester River Manor.

He was born in New York City the son of the late William R. and Grace Poulson Agee.

John was a graduate of Baltimore City College, earned a Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University, and a MBA from New York University.

He served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

John worked as a banker with Chase Bank, First Fidelity, and Unibanco. He taught finance at St. Peter's College in New Jersey and worked as a substitute teacher at Kent County High School.

John was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Chestertown Rotary Club.

John loved Maryland's Eastern Shore, his dogs, good conversation, and a good book.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Robertson Agee, two children: Graham P. Agee and his companion Stephanie and Wendy Agee Jones and her husband Ron, along with three grandchildren: Graham P. Agee, Jr., Taylor Jones, and Avery Jones.

The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A Memorial Service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers contributions to First United Methodist Church or the Kent County Humane Society.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on May 20, 2020.
