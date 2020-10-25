John Dyer Fernwalt "Jack" 88 of Kennedyville, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 22, 2020 on his beloved farm, Mt. Herman.



Jack was born on July 29, 1932 in Mt. Holly, NJ, son of the late John D. & Catherine Frank Fernwalt. In 1962 he moved to Kennedyville, where he owned and operated a farm along with his four sons. Jack also was a real estate broker and agent for Cooper-Barroll and later joined with David Leager to form Sassafras River Realty.



He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Wilmington Chapter of Q-B's (Quite Birdmen) Aviation Club. Jack enjoyed flying, fishing and hunting.



Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sons, Jeff Fernwalt and John D. 'Little John' Fernwalt; and grandson Bergen Fernwalt.



Jack is survived by his wife of 18 years, Nancy deHoll Fernwalt; sons, Brian D. Fernwalt and Scott C. Fernwalt (Ann) both of Kennedyville; step-sons, Steve Moorhouse (Evelyn) of Florida, Rick Moorhouse (Linda) of NJ and Michael Moorhouse (Victoria) of Hawaii; grandchildren, Tanya Fernwalt, Lacey Sutton (Billy), Shane Fernwalt, Paula DeFilippo (Scott), Eric Browne (Adrienne) and Jamie Moorhouse, great grandchildren, Sophia, Drew, Bevyn, Braelynn, Bristol, Ada, Allie and Elin and sisters, Bonnie Hill (Allan) of Kennedyville, MD and Elizabeth Lockhart (Gordon) of Medford, NJ.



A viewing will be held on Friday, October 30 from 5 - 7 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Service and burial will be held privately in Shrewsbury Parish Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers. memorials may be offered to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 597 Chestertown, MD. 21620.



