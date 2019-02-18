ROCK HALL - John Edward Deiss, of Rock Hall, MD, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Christiana Hospital Center in Newark, DE. He was 77.

Born on June 29, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Edward Frederick and Kathryn Roudenbush Deiss. He married Marcia Cornell Deiss on May 3, 1969. They raised their family in Lansdale, PA, from 1972 to 2007, when they moved to Chestertown, MD, for seven years, then later settled in Rock Hall, his favorite place.

John was an avid sailor and was known for his big laugh, amazing spirit and huge heart. He loved music, his family, and his amazing friends. He was a member of the Rock Hall Yacht Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Bradley Deiss and his wife Kimberly; Kara Deiss Bourdreau and her husband Scott; Matthew Deiss; two grandchildren: Tyler and Emily Bourdreau; and two brothers: William Deiss and his wife Nancy; and Frederick Deiss and his wife Barbara.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 11 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Rock Hall Yacht Club, 22759 McKinleyville Road, Rock Hall, MD 21661.

Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 21, 2019