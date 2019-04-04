Home

CHESTERTOWN - John Franklin Bradley 3rd passed away suddenly at his home in Chestertown on March 25, 2019. John will meet both of his parents in heaven, Marguerite Bradley and John Franklin Bradley Jr.
John will be remembered by his daughter Samantha LaFon; son-in-law Dakota LaFon; granddaughter Alyonna LaFon, from Harrington, Del.; daughter Krinstin Bradley and her boys; brother Kenny Lister from Chestertown; sister Brenda Pepper of Denton; and girlfriend of many years Pam Hall from Chestertown.
Services will be private.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 4, 2019
