CHESTERTOWN - John Gill Callahan passed away peacefully at his home in Chestertown, MD, on April 4, 2019. Gill is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Josh; sister, Lynn; brothers: Rory, Brian, Michael; nieces: Kim, Maris, Meagan, Eliza; and nephew, Derek.
Prior to his four decades of service with American Airlines, Gill was the Chief Purser on the SS United States and a purser on Grace Line passenger ships sailing between South American and Caribbean ports and the U.S.
Gill was an inspiration to all who were fortunate to have known him for his wonderful sense of humor, warmth, and courage.
A Celebration of Gill's life will be held at a later date.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 18, 2019
