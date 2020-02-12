|
|
John Harry Tucker of Chestertown, MD died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 82.
Born on June 14, 1937 in Kingstown, he was the son of the late Harry Jefferson and Kathryn Elizabeth Story Tucker. He graduated from Chestertown High School in 1955 and later attended Goldey Beacom School of Business in Wilmington, DE. John was on active duty in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964 and continued in the Army Reserves until 1968. He was employed by the Maryland State Highway Administration, first as a construction inspector and later retired in 1996 as Resident Maintenance Engineer of Queen Anne's County. After his retirement from the state, he worked for the Queen Anne's County Department of Public Works from 1997 through 2009 on a contractual basis. Mr. Tucker was also a member of the Church Hill Lion's Club
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Thompson Tucker; a daughter, Dawn M.T. Ford (Bert); two grandsons, Paul C. Ford (Megan) and Brent V. Ford; brothers Robert C. Tucker (Sue), David R. Tucker (Kim); a sister, K. Barbara Edwards and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Valdimar.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2010 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD, where there will be a time of sharing at 1:00 pm.
Interment will be in Still Pond Cemetery.
Flowers will be graciously accepted, but donations may be directed to the P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241or the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020