John David Hurd, Jr., 76, 0f Worton, MD, passed away on June 8, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
He was born at home, Truslow Road, Chestertown, MD, the son of the late John David and Helen (Maslin) Hurd. He and his family later moved to Morgnec Road, near Morgan Creek Bridge and lived in the house built by his father. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (Dickerson) Hurd; son, Phillip "Cheese Dog" Hurd and a brother, Charles Edward Hurd.
He is survived by two sisters, Mary Grussing and Barbara Dawkins, along with nieces and nephews and his long-time companion, Linda Beasley and her daughter, Tracy Burris.
He loved the water, fishing and crabbing on the Chester River, and was a life member with Kent and Queen Anne's Rescue Squad.
Hardworking and quiet, he worked for David A. Bramble until he retired in 2018.
He loved gospel and oldies music, playing cards, yard sales and his cats and dog.
Services will be held privately.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Animal Care Shelter of Kent County, P.O. Box 352 Chestertown, MD 21620
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kent County News on Jun. 10, 2020.