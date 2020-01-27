|
|
John Wesley Larrimore, Jr. "J.W.", 83 of Church Hill, MD passed away on January 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
J.W. was born on January 4, 1937, son of the late John W. Sr. and Edna Stubbs Larrimore. He was a lifetime resident of the Church Hill - Price area. He had a 44 year career with Hollingsworth Trucking, which he loved, until his health failed in June 2019. J.W. enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR, Ravens Football, dining at Parkside Deli and spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Joyce Wiltbank.
J.W. is survived by his children, James W. Larrimore (Susan Wersten) of Millington, Jessie L. Larrimore of Rabbit Hill and Jaynie Tribbitt of Kennedyville; a brother Phillip Larrimore of Frederica, DE; a sister, Faye Larrimore of Marydel. DE; special friend Christine Robinson; 7 grandchildren, Eric Tribbitt, Austin Bell, J.T. Larrimore, Kelly Larrimore, Debra Spears, Danielle Morgan and Barbara Garrett and 3 great grandchildren, E.J. Tribbitt, Connie and Destiny Spears.
He is also survived by his second family from Hollingsworth's, Gordon, Sherry, Billy, Dorothy, Jack, Scotty, Travis, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Hollingsworth, Sr. and all the men and women he worked with thru the years. Also a special thank you to Compass Regional Hospice for their care over the past few months.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on February 8 at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown, DE.
Published in The Kent County News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020