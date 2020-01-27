Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Resources
More Obituaries for John Larrimore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "J.W." Larrimore Jr.


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "J.W." Larrimore Jr. Obituary
John Wesley Larrimore, Jr. "J.W.", 83 of Church Hill, MD passed away on January 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

J.W. was born on January 4, 1937, son of the late John W. Sr. and Edna Stubbs Larrimore. He was a lifetime resident of the Church Hill - Price area. He had a 44 year career with Hollingsworth Trucking, which he loved, until his health failed in June 2019. J.W. enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR, Ravens Football, dining at Parkside Deli and spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Joyce Wiltbank.

J.W. is survived by his children, James W. Larrimore (Susan Wersten) of Millington, Jessie L. Larrimore of Rabbit Hill and Jaynie Tribbitt of Kennedyville; a brother Phillip Larrimore of Frederica, DE; a sister, Faye Larrimore of Marydel. DE; special friend Christine Robinson; 7 grandchildren, Eric Tribbitt, Austin Bell, J.T. Larrimore, Kelly Larrimore, Debra Spears, Danielle Morgan and Barbara Garrett and 3 great grandchildren, E.J. Tribbitt, Connie and Destiny Spears.

He is also survived by his second family from Hollingsworth's, Gordon, Sherry, Billy, Dorothy, Jack, Scotty, Travis, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Hollingsworth, Sr. and all the men and women he worked with thru the years. Also a special thank you to Compass Regional Hospice for their care over the past few months.

A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on February 8 at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown, DE.
Published in The Kent County News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -