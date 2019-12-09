|
John Riggs Jr. of Rock Hall, Maryland passed away on November 22, 2019. He was 76.
Originally from Chester PA, John moved to Rock Hall at 14 and fell in love with working on the water. He was never happier than when he was on the bay: Smith Island, Deal Island, Tilghman, Solomons, Annapolis, Salisbury, and Ocean City were his harbors, but Rock Hall was always his home.
John is pre-deceased by his eldest son John Franklin Riggs, his second wife Virginia Ann Riggs, and his brother Michael Morris. He is survived by five children: Contessa Riggs, April Riggs, Charles Riggs (Carrie), Julia Riggs (Jack Colbaugh), and Donna Cole; along with six grandchildren: Renee Riggs, Logan, Alison, and Kaitlyn Riggs, Emily Horn, and Conrad Drake who all lovingly referred to him as Grand-Pirate.He is also survived by his sister Patricia Wagner and his former wife Joy Parsons Riggs.
He instilled his love of the Chesapeake Bay in all of his children, and his stories of a life made working on the water will live on in our memories.
A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 12, 2019